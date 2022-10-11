Advocate Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,348 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 191,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

