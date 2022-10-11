Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,890 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

