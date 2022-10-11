Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

