SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

