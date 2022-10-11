Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,521 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

