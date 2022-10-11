NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 713.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

