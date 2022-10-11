Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

