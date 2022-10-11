StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 322 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

