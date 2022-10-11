NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

