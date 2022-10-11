Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $956,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

