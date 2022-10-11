NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 257,002 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $132,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

