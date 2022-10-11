Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

