Mason & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,632,000 after buying an additional 657,752 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 115,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.