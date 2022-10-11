Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 20,574 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 341,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

