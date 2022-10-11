Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,287 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

EOG stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

