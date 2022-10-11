ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $381.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.54, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

