Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.