Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Paychex by 674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,120,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

PAYX opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

