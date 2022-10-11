iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Cut by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

