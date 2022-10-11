Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,518,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

