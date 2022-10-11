J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

Shares of GS opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.