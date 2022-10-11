J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 876 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

