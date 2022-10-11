J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.