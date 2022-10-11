J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 304,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TFC opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

