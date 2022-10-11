FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.