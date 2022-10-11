Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of PLD opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

