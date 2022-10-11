Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.09.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

