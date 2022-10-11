Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,540,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

