Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 325.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

