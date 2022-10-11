Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.