Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EMN opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

