StoneX Group Inc. Invests $319,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

