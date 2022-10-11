StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,354 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 125,176 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

