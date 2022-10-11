V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 221,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

