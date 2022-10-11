Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

