Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 105,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 311,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.