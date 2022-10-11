Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 105,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 311,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.
Fifth Third Bancorp Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.