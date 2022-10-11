Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

