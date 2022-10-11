CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.14.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

