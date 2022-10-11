Mission Wealth Management LP Has $493,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

