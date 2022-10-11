Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 175,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,373,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

