Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $631,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 110.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.