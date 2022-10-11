Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a one year low of $269.37 and a one year high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

