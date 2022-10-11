Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Pentair Stock Up 0.3 %

PNR opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

