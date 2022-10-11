WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

Insider Activity

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

