Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

