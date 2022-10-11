Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,767 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,007,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 60,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,318,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.