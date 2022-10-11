Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 622,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.