Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 141,115 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

