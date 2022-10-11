Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,995,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

