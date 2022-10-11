Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,338 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

